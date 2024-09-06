Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.50.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,193. The company has a market cap of C$73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$68.93 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.