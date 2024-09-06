Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells $181,960.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Coll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00.
Allison Transmission Price Performance
NYSE:ALSN opened at $87.41 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $92.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,359,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.