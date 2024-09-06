Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 21,467 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

