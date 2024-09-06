Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after buying an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 382,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,745,000 after buying an additional 148,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after buying an additional 249,112 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $224.26 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.48.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.