Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

