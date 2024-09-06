Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,569 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

