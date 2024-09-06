Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 2.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,882,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

