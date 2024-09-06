Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $42,370,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $22,937,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,148,000 after buying an additional 1,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $10,210,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $11.56 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.