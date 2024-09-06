American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lifted to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $714.72 million, a P/E ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 940,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 73,529 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 506,476 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.