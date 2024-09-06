American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $5,489,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 875,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

