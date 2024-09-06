American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) EVP Vukasin Paunovich Sells 3,141 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $24,719.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,176 shares in the company, valued at $945,785.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vukasin Paunovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Vukasin Paunovich sold 397 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $2,382.00.

American Well Stock Up 2.7 %

AMWL opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $0.58. American Well had a negative net margin of 120.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 190,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Well by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,833,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 80.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,505 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 28.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 416,387 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

