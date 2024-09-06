America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81), Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $347.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

CRMT stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $337.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $98.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRMT. StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,367,993.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

