America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81), Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $347.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 4.8 %

CRMT stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $337.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

