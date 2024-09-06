Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $464.33.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $439.50 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $450.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

