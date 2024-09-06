Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 7,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of FOLD opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
