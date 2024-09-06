Ampleforth Market Capitalization Reaches $27.74 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $27.74 million and $1.34 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 86,495,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

