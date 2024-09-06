Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Director George M. Milne, Jr. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 858,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of ($1.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMLX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

