Analysts Offer Predictions for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

