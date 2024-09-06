Analysts Offer Predictions for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million during the quarter.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In related news, Director Peter Aghar purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.

