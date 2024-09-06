Analysts Offer Predictions for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million during the quarter.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
In related news, Director Peter Aghar purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.
