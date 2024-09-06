Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 6th (ACN, ADBE, AMR, AP.UN, APR.UN, AR, ARCH, ATD, AVGO, BMO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 6th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $376.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $650.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

had its price target cut by B. Riley from $374.00 to $336.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $198.00 to $188.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$86.00 to C$88.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$85.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$88.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$85.00 to C$83.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $2,400.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$78.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $73.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $103.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $287.00 to $283.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $970.00 to $975.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $910.00 to $915.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $915.00 to $925.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $925.00 to $955.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$16.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $89.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $175.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $150.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $510.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $262.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$113.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.50 to $1.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $237.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$92.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $141.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $175.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $92.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $46.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $44.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $47.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $42.00 to $46.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $2.50 to $2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$59.00.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$56.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $214.00 to $209.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $16.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$166.00 to C$167.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.75.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $62.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$100.00.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $260.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $143.00 to $119.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

