Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2024 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

8/22/2024 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Urban Outfitters had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,736,000 after acquiring an additional 382,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,590,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after buying an additional 1,230,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,836,000 after buying an additional 264,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,523,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

