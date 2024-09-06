Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,222,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.