ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,825 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.64% of ANSYS worth $179,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,394 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,079,000 after acquiring an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.83. 18,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,012. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

