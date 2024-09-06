ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 83.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 654,135 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

