ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,339,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,061,000. Alcoa comprises approximately 3.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AA opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

