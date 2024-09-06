ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 11,415 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAH opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $150.11. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

