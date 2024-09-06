ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,867 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,962,000 after purchasing an additional 604,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.36 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

