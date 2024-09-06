Anyswap Price Hits $2.44 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $45.57 million and $65.89 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00004373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.47726988 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $48.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

