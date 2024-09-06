Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.94 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.94 million and $1.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00039113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.