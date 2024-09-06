Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 0%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $225.20 and last traded at $222.49. Approximately 12,004,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 61,090,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.62.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14,145.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,612,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.