Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

