ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.66 and a 200 day moving average of $418.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ARCA biopharma

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $228.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.20 per share, with a total value of $589,413.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,217.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,176. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $59,395,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,731,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

