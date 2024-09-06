Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 750 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 286,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 108,677 shares in the last quarter. Oak Root LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. 7,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

