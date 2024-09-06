Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.88 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Phreesia by 221.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 193,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $29,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $25.35. 55,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $39,622.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $736,750. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

