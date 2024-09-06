Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,135.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.1 %

KNX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.