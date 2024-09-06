Ardor Price Reaches $0.0605 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $60.41 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00038032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

