Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading Up 4.9%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.51. 216,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 255,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $712.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining

Aris Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aris Mining by 127.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 751,046 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Aris Mining by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,651 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

