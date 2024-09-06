Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading Up 4.9%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.51. 216,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 255,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $712.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining
Aris Mining Company Profile
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
See Also
