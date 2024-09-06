Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,508 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $264.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

