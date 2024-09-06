Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $256.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 483.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

