Arizona State Retirement System Buys 488 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $875.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $846.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $811.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

