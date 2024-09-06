Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $202.78 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average of $182.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

