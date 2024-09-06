Arizona State Retirement System Sells 107 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,781.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,778.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,699.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

