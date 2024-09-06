Ark Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $53.06 million and $7.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,251,342 coins and its circulating supply is 183,251,324 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.