Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 2237687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

