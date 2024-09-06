Arman Sarkhani Sells 10,866 Shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) COO Arman Sarkhani sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $18,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,817.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASST opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 8.38. Asset Entities Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asset Entities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

