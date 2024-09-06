Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) Price Target to $3.75

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IGC opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.

