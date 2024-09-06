Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Target Price to $4.00

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verb Technology Price Performance

Shares of VERB stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

