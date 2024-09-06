Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.60

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 582704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.11.
Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
