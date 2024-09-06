Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 6669336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Several research analysts have commented on AOT shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.15 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

