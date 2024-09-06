ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 3.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $801.11 and last traded at $817.60. 1,016,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,222,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $845.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

Get ASML alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $951.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 169.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 25,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.